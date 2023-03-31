The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will host a spring symposium April 15 at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive.
The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dave Cole, a Penn State master gardener from Mercer County, will present a workshop on growing garlic, exploring the many varieties of garlic and taking a tour in the life of a garlic plant.
Septimus Bean of the PennOhio Clay Guild and a Lawrence County master gardener will present an in-depth look at garden ceramics. His presentation will guide participants through an overview of ceramic types, proper uses, cautions and considerations when using clay garden containers.
Joy Wilson, Penn State master gardener coordinator for Lawrence County, will present “Plants to Dye For,” a lesson about which plants can be used to dye fabrics and what colors to expect.
Bill Goff, master gardener from Allegheny County, will present “The Peony and the Glories of the June Perennial Garden.” His presentation will explore the care of the peony and highlight companion plants that go well with them.
Cost for the program is $50 and includes a light breakfast, a lunch buffet with vegetarian and special diet options, beverages and a workshop packet. A silent auction and a variety of vendors will be set up during the day.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline is April 8. After registration closes, the cost will be $55 and walk-ins will be welcome.
