The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are selling 2022 calendars.
Calendars are $10 each and available for purchase at the Penn State Extension Office located at 430 Court St. (the courthouse) in New Castle or by calling (724) 654-8370.
Calendars can be mailed for an additional $5 fee.
The calendar promotes the Master Gardener program, along with providing gardening tips throughout the year.
The Penn State Master Gardener Program was established to assist Penn State Extension in reaching the consumer horticulture audience.
The program provides interested individuals with extensive horticulture training and, in return, participants dedicate volunteer time to teaching horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.
