Masks, social distancing crop up at garden centers

One question I’ve been asked lately is, “Are the greenhouses going to be open?”
According to what I have read, landscape services, greenhouses, nurseries and floriculture production may continue to operate during the stay-at-home order. If you have a lawn and garden center only, you are not allowed to be open.
To see what was going on locally, I got out my media pass and brand new safety mask and went to visit a few greenhouses. I’m sorry I could not visit them all, so you may have to call your favorite greenhouse to see if they are open.
My first visit was to Maple Grove on West Washington Street, near State Street. Mark and Sandy greeted me with masks on. They looked cute, well at least Sandy did.
They are currently open and will be following all the rules they have been given. Only so many masked persons will be allowed in the greenhouse at one time. They also have tape on the floor near the checkout counter to indicate proper spacing. You will be able to swipe your own credit card. They do encourage curbside pickups. You can place your order by phone or by email. Visit their website, maplegrovenc.com, for exact hours and directions for placing orders.
I spoke to George Kraynak on his plans for opening. Their opening date is set for Monday. They have had to close the main store, where the Christmas and Easter displays are. The greenhouse at that location will be open. You will still enter by the back parking lot entrance, but the store will be off limits.
Their outdoor nursery location will also be open, but not the inside garden center area. You can buy perennials and nursery stock, but you can’t enter the store to purchase fertilizers and accessories.
Kraynak’s has installed plexiglass screens by the cashiers, designated 6-foot spacing and has sanitation procedures in place. Carts will be wiped down after use. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Weingartner’s Greenhouse on Old Butler Road will be having a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow. Friday is the grand opening. Everyone must wear a mask. They will provide you with a disposable mask if needed. All employees will be masked, and only 12 to 15 people will be allowed in the greenhouse at one time.
They also will have curbside assistance and will open by appointment if necessary. They will not be doing their usual one-on-one customer service, but will have a manned booth set up to answer questions. You may possibly recognize someone in the booth. He’s tall, fat and going bald, but still cute under that mask.
I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to visit my Amish friends. Andy Mast, located off Orchard Road in Mercer County, is currently open. Andy has precaution signs up and will be spraying the wagons after each use. He said he is trying to be legal. He added, “I won’t survive if I have to close. I’ll go under.” He is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. I just happened to ask him how I looked with my mask on. He replied, “Like a surgeon!” Same old Andy.
My last visit was to Andy Byler at Pine Hills on Old Mercer Road. What a shock I had. He has remodeled the sales location. He erected a spacious new building so his wife isn’t crammed in that small booth that he kept her caged in. You can also access the greenhouse from the lower parking lot and not have to walk down the steep sidewalk. All greenhouses can be visited now without going out in the weather.
Andy says they will wear masks, if needed, and keep the sales area wiped down with soap and bleach. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Andy added, “Everyone is appreciated!”
Now, I would like to cause some worldwide panic. There has been a lot of talk about reviving the World War II victory gardens. Andy Mast told me that people are already hoarding his vegetable plants. Sandy at Maple Grove is telling her customers not to worry, she has plenty should the panic buying start.
Yes, the growers are nervous. They are in uncharted territory. You may need to have a little extra patience, which is something I don’t possess. I get upset waiting for two minutes at the McDonald’s drive-thru for my caramel ice coffee.
Make your space a green space.
