Mars mission 'mind-blowing' experience

With four screens set up in front of him, Johnstown native Josh Miller watched excitedly as the NASA helicopter Ingenuity completed its first controlled flight on Mars and made history.
“(Monday) was literally a new chapter, maybe even a new book in the encyclopedia of human exploration,” the 31-year-old said.
Miller said witnessing the event was “mind-blowing.”
Ingenuity flew to a height of 10 feet, hovered for 30 seconds and touched back down - the first flight ever performed on another planet.
Miller is a telecommunication engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California — and had to set an alarm for 2:30 a.m. to catch the helicopter lift off at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.
The early start was worth it for the Westmont Hilltop and Penn State University graduate, who had a hand in early tests of the machine involving the antenna portion of the project.
For the past few years, Miller has been working on the Mars mission and contributed “about 90 percent” of the development for the radio system on the Perseverance rover as well, he said.
‘JUST COOL TO SEE’
During Monday’s test flight, he was in constant contact with other individuals closer to the project.
Miller said the four screens were on two computers and two cellphones — a live-stream of the event, a watch party and the others for chatting and commentary.
Aside from watching the demonstration succeed, another highlight was being fed data that matched the information collected during tests on Earth.
“It was just cool to see everything unfold,” Miller said.
His mother, Nancy, said it was “very, very exciting” to know that her son’s work is being used on another planet.
“We’re just so proud of him,” she said.
Ingenuity flew again Thursday. This time the machine climbed to a height of 16 feet above the surface, where it tilted by five degrees and flew seven feet to the side and back before touching down again, according to www.nasa.gov.
ENGINEERING AND SPACE
Josh Miller’s interest in space exploration was kindled at a young age, when he watched the Tom Hanks movie “Apollo 13” with his uncle. But it wasn’t until college that he got involved with the Student Space Programs Lab and became engrossed in the subject.
He said that organization occupied a significant amount of his time during his studies at Penn State.
Nancy Miller said her son has been interested in electrical technology and space ever since he was a young boy and enjoyed taking items apart and putting them back together.
As he grew, she helped guide him toward an electrical engineering career. He graduated with a degree in that subject in 2012.
After school, he took a job in Washington, D.C,. and a few years later — during a trip to California for a friend’s wedding — he was introduced to the possibility of working for NASA.
That same friend had sent his resume to individuals involved in the industry and that led to interviews.
MARS MISSION CONTINUES
Miller said he could have worked for SpaceX or other similar companies, but decided JPL was the best fit.
“We never thought that he would end up in that career, doing those things, sending things to Mars,” his mother said.
Josh Miller’s involvement with Mars isn’t finished.
The project he’s working on now involves sample extraction from the red planet.
Perseverance is the first step in sending specimens from the other celestial body back to Earth.
The rover’s main job is to pick up soil and rocks and pack them in containers for collection at a later date by another machine.
Miller said that could be in six or seven years.
