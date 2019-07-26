A Pennsylvania March for Life will take place May 18, 2020, at the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
The event will be sponsored by the Pennsylvania Family Institute, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and the National March for Life.
“We’re excited to bring this outstanding display of prolife support to Pennsylvania,” says Michael Geer, president of Pennsylvania Family Institute, the Commonwealth’s largest pro-life, pro-family statewide organization.
Every year, more than 100 buses and thousands from Pennsylvania travel down to Washington, D.C., to attend the March for Life in January. But many in the pro-life community are unable to attend the January rally. This state march now offers another opportunity to show public support for the sanctity of human life – closer to home - where state lawmakers and the governor decide whether we protect life or go the way of New York’s rush to abortion on demand.
“We are thrilled to bring a state March for Life to Pennsylvania,” says Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life. “We feel strongly called to expand the impact of the March for Life by facilitating state-wide March for Life events in state capitols across America.”
The March for Life has become the largest and longest- running annual
demonstration in human history. Since the January 1973 Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton US Supreme Court decisions that imposed abortion through all nine months of pregnancy on all 50 states, the March for Life has gathered millions of people together in the public square, equipping them to be effective witnesses for life.
“My family and I love being a part of the March for Life in DC and are eager to now also participate in our home state,” comments Eric Failing, executive director for the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference. “I know many are already excited to be a part of this historic event for Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.