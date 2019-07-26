People participate in the March for Life near the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The march -- which typically draws busloads of Catholic school students, a large contingent of evangelical Christians and poster-toting protesters of many persuasions -- falls each year around the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a legal right to abortion and intends to pressure Congress and the White House to limit legal access to the procedure. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)