After a pause in 2020 and a virtual format last year, the Henry Mancini Awards are once again returning to celebrate excellence in high school musical theater in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer counties.
This year’s in-person ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 22.
A program of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center since 2014, the Mancini Awards are open to every high school producing a musical in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer counties, and there is no cost for participation. Through a partnership with Pittsburgh CLO, the Mancinis are also a participant in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards). The Best Actor and Best Actress Mancini Award winners will join students from across the country in NYC for 10 days of intensive training with the biggest names in theater culminating in the Jimmy Awards on June 27 at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway, home of Disney’s “The Lion King.”
The past few years, Jimmy winners, finalists, and nominees have become leading names on Broadway including Andrew Barth Feldman as the title character in “Dear Evan Hansen”, Renee Rapp as Regina George in “Mean Girls,” Casey Likes as William in “Almost Famous,” two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, and many more.
In addition to being a Jimmy Award nominee, the Mancini Best Actor and Best Actress winners will each receive the Phil Inman Best Actor/Best Actress Award Scholarship to be used in pursuit of their arts education. The scholarship, awarded through the Beaver County Foundation in thanks to a generous donation from Donald and Carol Inman, was made in memory of Phil Inman. Inman was the first in the region to direct musicals at the high school level.
This year, 30 Mancini Awards will be granted across three budget levels and multiple categories. The adjudication process is carried out by a panel of judges assigned to each budget category who will adjudicate all productions within their given budget category. All Awards will be adjudicated in separate budget categories, with the exception of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Student Orchestra, and Community Outreach, which are not limited by budget or category.
“We cannot wait to once again come together to celebrate the talent and work local schools put into their musical programs,” says Mancini Awards Coordinator Leanne Nagle. “Most 2020 musicals were canceled and last year, many schools weren’t able to produce shows. Those that did performed for limited audiences or no audience at all and moved to filmed or live-streamed productions. The Mancinis give schools an additional opportunity to perform and share their talent with our region.”
Schools in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, and Mercer Counties that are interested in participating or learning more about the Mancini Awards should contact Leanne Nagle at leanne.nagle@lppacenter.org or (724) 365-8017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.