Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats, in partnership with Cascade New Castle Management, has announced the return of the annual Growers & Makers Market. The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14 in the parking lot of the Cascade Galleria, facing Jefferson Streeet.
The Growers & Makers Market is an open air shopping experience featuring local farmers, crafters and bakers. The market provides a wide range of goods such as locally grown produce, homemade natural dog treats, floral arrangements, Amish baked goods and doughnuts, crystals, candles, custom clothing, handmade jewelry and more.
Patrons of the market are also able to enjoy a meal offered by Sweetpeas Comfort Spot, which provides a new menu each week.
“It’s an honor to keep the market going and growing from what was started a few years ago,” said JoAnna Stoner, owner of Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats and co-owner of Bones n Stones with Katrina Durant. “The main focus of the market this year is to highlight as many local businesses and entrepreneurs as possible while also providing residents and visitors with something to do every Saturday morning this summer.”
Patrons can also enjoy various market vendors and local shops inside the galleria as well as weekly giveaways. The market season will conclude with trick or treating for kids and dogs on Oct. 14. While shopping at the market, patrons are encouraged to check out the new stores inside the Cascade Galleria. Bones n Stones, Locke & Key Boutique, Swogger Lane, Repurposed and Solaris Books. All of the stores will all be open during market hours.
The Growers & Makers Market is accepting vendors all season, while spaces are available. Anyone interested in joining should contact Stoner at pnptevents@gmail.com.
