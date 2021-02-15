It may be one of the biggest misconceptions people have about Medicare — thinking that when they’re eligible, they can enroll and then they’re set for life.
Nothing could be further from the truth. “Set it and forget it “is what most beneficiaries do, and this can lead to costly mistakes.
To maximize your Medicare coverage in 2021, consider the following:
•Take advantage of preventive care benefits. Preventive care utilization remains low among Medicare beneficiaries despite an ever growing list of free preventive services that Medicare will cover. Medicare beneficiaries can receive screening for colon cancer and breast cancer – among other free tests – without paying any coinsurance or deductibles.
If you’ve had Medicare Part B for longer than 12 months, you should take advantage of the Annual Wellness Visit (AWV). The AWV will help you stay up-to-date on your current health and risk factors. Services covered in the AWV include: routine measurements, review of medical and family history, and recommendations for necessary preventative and treatment services.
These benefits are especially important for those with chronic health issues like diabetes or cardiovascular conditions. The AWV can now be conducted via telehealth.
•Pay attention to your Medicare Advantage plan’s rules. In 2020, approximately 99 percent of all Medicare Advantage enrollees were in plans that require prior authorization for some or most services. Prior authorization simply means the plan requires prior approval of certain services or tests. The plan will either approve or deny a physician’s order and they can also add limits, such as specifying a number of visits. It is your responsibility to know the plan’s requirements and to ensure services are preauthorized before seeking treatment. Without preauthorization, you will likely be responsible for the entire bill.
•Use preferred pharmacies whenever possible. Medicare Part D plans offer you the choice between using preferred and standard retail pharmacies. It is to your benefit to fill your prescriptions at a preferred pharmacy, where cost-sharing can be dramatic. You should also use your plan’s mail order pharmacy option, where you can receive a 90-day supply of medication at a lower cost than if you filled the same supply at a retail pharmacy. Ask your doctor if there is a generic alternative to any brand name drugs your taking.
•Check if you qualify for any state or federal programs that can help pay your Medicare premiums and expenses. There’s no shortage of Medicare beneficiaries who can’t afford their drug and medical costs. The Medicare Savings Program and Extra Help Program can substantially lower your out-of-pocket costs if you qualify. These programs are often underutilized because they are not well publicized. Contact Social Security for further information about the Extra Help Program. Your county assistance office can provide additional information on Medicare Savings Programs.
•Always appeal coverage denials. As a Medicare beneficiary, you have the ability, and the right, to appeal any Medicare coverage or payment decision. And, the odds are you’ll win. A recent Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s report found that Medicare Advantage plans deny claims at an alarmingly high rate. It’s easy to see why. Advantage plans hope you won’t appeal because it’s more money in their pocket. Appeals are always more successful when you enlist the help of your physician. Persistence pays off.
•Enrolled in employer insurance? Pay attention to how it works with Medicare.
This is especially important if you’re still receiving coverage from your employer. Medicare can be either primary or secondary to your employer insurance, but this depends whether you are actively working, the size of the employer, among other factors. If Medicare is the primary payer, it pays pay first. Your employer coverage pays secondary for costs not covered by Medicare.
•Take action during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 – March 31. For Medicare Advantage enrollees who may have missed or not paid close attention to the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, you have another chance to join, switch, or drop your Medicare Advantage plan. Start by making some plan comparisons on the Medicare Plan Finder and contact the plan directly if interested. Coverage will start the first day of the month after you enroll.
•Guard your Medicare card. Remember to treat your Medicare card number as if it were a credit card. Only give it out your number to trusted professionals like your doctor or pharmacist. Under no circumstances should you disclose private information to “officials” over the phone.
•Take advantage of your state’s Medicare counseling program. All 50 states offer free personalized Medicare assistance and counseling. Your State Health Assistance Program (SHIP), can help answer questions about coverage, appeals, enrollments, and other Medicare complexities.
Further, SHIP counselors can help you apply for financial assistance programs.
For more information, and details about the SHIP program, visit: https://www.shiptacenter.org.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
