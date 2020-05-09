The thought of Mother's Day morning brings to mind budding lilac and dogwood trees, songbirds and the flowers of May.
This Mother's Day morning is promising to be chilly, with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 20-degree range. Since there are no church services anywhere, it sounds like the perfect day to stay in bed ... and even be served breakfast in bed.
In recent years, St. James the Apostle Church in Pulaski has put on the best Mother's Day breakfast buffet I've ever seen. Alas, COVID-19 has canceled such bounties this year, and restaurants that normally would have waiting lines after church are closed.
So why not treat Mom to a nice, hot homemade breakfast? Let her wake up to the smell of fresh coffee brewing, bacon sizzling and a little bouquet of fragrant flowers in a vase for a cheery atmosphere.
My own Mom will be sadly missed this Mother's Day. I don't remember ever making her breakfast on Mother's Day, because she enjoyed family dinners more. And we always bought her some kind of flowering plant.
She wasn't one to eat big breakfasts, but anytime us kids were ever around, she'd cook up a storm for us and our dad, making either pancakes, French toast, waffles or scrambled eggs. Then all she'd eat was toasted bread or bagels to go with her Maxwell House coffee that was so strong you could almost stand a spoon up in it.
One of my fond memories of her is that she went through jelly and jam by the jarfuls with her morning toast. When she was younger, she'd make her own jam, usually from plums. She called it lekvar.
Whenever I would go out of town and visit a Wegman's store, I would bring her back four to six jars of Wegman's brand preserves in various exotic and mixed flavors, and you would think I had given her the moon. I never saw the stuff disappear so fast. Every morning it was jelly and toast, jelly and toast. I've never been fan of toast or jelly or jam. I've opened a lot of jars of it, only to throw them out months later.
But God bless Mom, she's the one who really taught me how to make breakfasts of scrambled eggs and pancakes and French toast and bacon and fried eggs. Her from-scratch batter recipe worked well for pancakes and waffles, but will forever remain a secret.
Here are some breakfast recipes I've developed of my own and a couple borrowed from online sites that you might want to make tomorrow to win you mother's heart — not that you don't already have it.
Assuming most of you already know how to brew a pot of coffee and fry bacon or sausage, we'll skip that step and get on to the good stuff.
Enjoy your Sunday breakfast, and happy Mother's Day to all of you beloved moms.
Scrambled eggs with cream cheese and chives
(Debbie Wachter)
3 to 4 eggs or more (depending upon the number of people you are serving)
1 tablespoon butter
salt
pepper
3 to 4 tablespoons whole milk
1 teaspoon chopped fresh or dried chives
Sprinkle of parsley
2 to 3 tablespoons cream cheese
Heat a nonstick frying pan on the stove and melt the butter or margarine, tilting the pan to coat the entire bottom.
Beat the eggs in a bowl with a fork, then and add milk, salt and pepper and mix well.
Pour into prepared pan on the stove on medium to medium-high heat (you don't want the eggs to burn, but you want it hot enough to cook them rather quickly). Using a spatula, continuously scrape the egg from the pan every five seconds or so, until the eggs cook thoroughly and are nearly dry. Sprinkle the chives and parsley over them, then cut the cream cheese in small chunks and melt throughout the egg mixture, flipping them around constantly so the cream cheese melts and the herbs mix in. Serve hot with a side of bacon and a pastry, or pancakes or waffles.
French toast
(Debbie Wachter)
Four to six thick slices of bread
2 to 3 eggs
2 to 3 tablespoons of milk
salt
pepper
cinnamon
powdered sugar
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
Prepare a nonstick frying pan by melting margarine in the bottom and tilting and swirling it to coat the bottom of the pan.
Beat eggs with a fork in a flatter bowl that is big enough to lay a piece of bread in flat. Add the milk, salt and pepper to the eggs and mix well.
Using a fork, dip the bread into the egg mixture, then flip it over so both sides are coated. Sprinkle both sides with cinnamon and lay the bread flat in the frying pan. Cook until one side is browned, the flip it over to cook the other side.
Place hot toast on a plate and dust it with powdered sugar and serve with butter and maple syrup.
Strawberries devonshire
(valinkenmore/grouprecipes.com)
2 pounds large, juicy strawberries, preferably with long stems
3 ounces cream cheese
3/4 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
Wash berries and arrange on a glass serving plate. Fill a small glass bowl with 1/4 cup softened brown sugar and place on plate with berries.
Whip together cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, vanilla and powdered sugar until sugar is dissolved and mixed into the cream. Place mixture in another glass bowl and add to your serving plate.
To eat, dip a strawberry into the cream, then into the brown sugar.
Perfect Every Time Homemade Waffles
(Mary Younkin, barefeetinthekitchen.com)
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 2/3 cups milk
2 eggs
1/3 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
*Gluten-Free Alternative
(Substitute for flour)
1 1/3 cups brown rice flour
2/3 cup tapioca starch
1/4 cup potato starch
Preheat the waffle iron. Combine the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar in a medium-size mixing bowl. Add the milk and the eggs. Whisk to combine. Pour the melted butter and vanilla into the batter and whisk until mostly smooth.
Pour onto the hot waffle iron and cook until browned. Remove with a fork. Serve warm or let cool completely.
Serve with maple or flavored syrups and fresh fruit and a dollop of whipped cream.
Cooled waffles may be frozen in plastic zipper bags. Reheat from frozen in toaster or microwave.
