The annual Mahoningtown Community Day is set to return from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 13 in Darlington Park.
The event, organized by the Mahoningtown Crime Watch, will feature a variety of craft and food vendors, kids games and entertainment throughout the day.
The event will officially begin an hour earlier at 10 a.m. with the flag raising by the Honor Guard, followed by church services in the park led by Church of Genesis in New Castle.
The rest of the entertainment includes the Lawrence County Community Band from noon to 1:15 p.m., the Dante DiThomas Band from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Cherry Radium from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Dean Martin impersonator Bob Morella from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., Grandview Soul from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. and the Blue Coat Band from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
The event will close with the traditional babydoll dance and the march to the fireworks with the Blue Coat Band, followed by fireworks.
