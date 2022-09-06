A review written by four Westminster College students about the one-woman play “Etty” was published in the July/August version of The Jewish Journal Monthly Magazine.
Recent graduate Lydia Weisberg ’22; and sophomore psychology majors Isabella Buettner of Cranberry Township, Amber Krebs, of Whitewater, Wisconsin and Brianna Wetzel of New Wilmington reviewed “Etty,” performed by Susan Stein on Westminster’s campus in April.
The play is based on the diaries and letters of Esther “Etty” Hillesum, a Dutch woman who wrote about her religious awakening and the persecution of Jewish people in Amsterdam during the German occupation. She wrote about her loves, her work, her sense of humor and her deep sensuality while living in Amsterdam. In 1943, she was deported and killed in Auschwitz concentration camp at age 29.
The students’ review analyzed the heart wrenching words so eloquently grouped together from Etty’s numerous writings, which were supplemental to understanding the play itself, while also taking note of how invested Susan Stein was in her role as Etty.
“The passion Stein has for Etty is clear; even out of character she was enthusiastic and knowledgeable when talking about her,” stated the students after Stein’s performance.
The performance of “Etty” was made possible through funding from the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation in collaboration with two Westminster’s Dr. Trisha Cowen, assistant professor of English, and Dr. Sherri Pataki, professor of psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.