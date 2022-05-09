Lucie Arnaz never had a bucket list.
“The reason is because the best things in the world, I’m already doing,” the accomplished actress and singer said in a phone interview from her California home. “My bucket is full.”
A performer since her teens, Arnaz brings her “I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past” show to Westminster College May 21 as part of the school’s Celebrity Series. There, she’ll share some of those “best things” with her audience.
“I Got the Job” features the songs and stories of Arnaz’s musical theater career, from a teenage role as the Cheshire Cat in “Alice in Wonderland” to her 2014 performance in “Pippin” as the title character’s grandmother who sings while swinging upside down on a trapeze.
“It’s the first time I’ve focused specifically on my life in musical theater,” related Arnaz who developed the show along with her long-time music director Ron Abel.
According to Arnaz, the performance takes classics from the American Songbook and gives them a fresh interpretation, interspersing songs with tales of “the people I’ve worked with and learned from going back to the very, very beginning.
“It’s the most authentic show I’ve ever done because there’s not one time I’m making believe I’m someone else. I’m invested in each and every tale and each and every song even if they’re not ones I sung in the show,” related the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, adding with a laugh, “But I’ve only got 80 minutes, so I can’t sing everything.”
Included are numbers from “They’re Playing Our Song,” “My One and Only” and “Pippin” combined with stories about theater legends from Neil Simon to Marvin Hamlisch.
“I trust the show will not disappoint,” said Arnaz who returned to the stage in March after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
“What I do is not something I can do from home. and while some were able to produce recordings from home, I wasn’t fully comfortable hitting the record button,” she said. “It was a long haul. We were good sports, making PPE masks and keeping busy, but I wasn’t doing what I do.
“There was a lack of creative juices. I’ve never been out of work since I was 15, so it was an odd feeling of being in a strange fog,” Arnaz continued. “Being back on stage for the first time, my knees actually shook.”
To make sure she stays on stage, Arnaz explained that she chooses to wear a mask when she greets fans after her performance.
“Unfortunately, COVID is still happening,” she said. “I can’t wear a mask on stage, but I do believe one-way masking works. If I get sick, even with mild symptoms, I can’t work from home and I can’t go to the next show and I don’t want to let those people down.”
