My wife suggested that we go out for a steak dinner at Longhorn's last Monday. She must have remembered that I had a gift card, so we lived it up.
On the way home, I suggested that we go to the car cruise in Lowellville. Sometimes I have trouble distinguishing Lowellville from Struthers, but we found it. Since we hadn't been to the cruise before, and Lowellville isn't a very big town, I was expecting about 10 cars. Boy, was I wrong. It was huge and wonderful!
They have a nice park there in the middle of town, with benches for old people with bad knees. That's where I sat, while my wife walked around viewing the cars. She even brought one cruiser back, fellow gardener Joan Altman, to say hi to me.
Did you ever see a guy you thought you knew, but weren't sure if you actually knew him? When this gentleman passed by, I said hello. I then asked if I knew him. He said "No, but you're Gary Church." That was interesting.
I apologize, but I forgot his first name. I do remember his last name, and where he lives. So any of you in Bessemer who know a Mr. Smith, who used to work in Lowellville, he's the guy.
He introduced me to his very personable wife, Mrs. Smith. Mrs. Smith asked me if I was done with my gardening for the year.
No, it's not time to be done gardening. Although most of you have done away with your spring flowers, I haven't. I don't have the heart to cut their little throats. I like them to die of natural causes, such as freezing to death.
This is also a great time of year to plant a shrub or tree. If you want to plant a tree, but have utility wires above the area where you want to put it, I have a suggestion.
There is a new crabapple tree available that only gets 10 feet tall and is very easy to grow. I must stress the correct name, which is Sweet Sugar Tyme crabapple, or Malus swesutyzam.
There is also a crabapple called Sugar Tyme or Malus sutyzam, but it gets 20 feet tall. This could be a little confusing, especially if you are at a box store where the guy in the paint department is substituting for the garden center clerk, who had to use the restroom.
Malus is the Latin word for apple, if you needed to know that.
This particular crabapple was bred by Jim Zampini at Lake County Nursery, which is in Madison, Ohio. I've been there many times picking up shrubs for Weingartner's, but Jim and I never met.
In the spring, Sweet Sugar Tyme is loaded with pink buds, which open to white flowers. The flowers only last about a week or two, so don't plan on being away or you will miss it.
The flowers turn into little half-inch crabapples, which turn red in the fall. Even if you get your appendix out at that time, you will still be able to view the little red apples when you get home from the hospital. They last quite a while, unless the birds decide to feast on them.
The tree should be planted in full sun and needs to be watered every two weeks for the first year. The tree is resistant to powdery mildew, rust, fireblight, and scab.
You will not need to prune it, which is a little disappointing to me. Should you feel the need to, do it right after flowering, so you don't cut off the flower buds for next year.
In case you are tired of weeping cherry trees, this is a nice replacement for that small area where you would like a miniature tree.
I asked Mr. Smith from Bessemer, "Why do you look so familiar to me?"
He responded that he goes to the concerts at the Riverwalk in town, which I go to also. He and I have a little something in common. We go to anything that is free.
Make your space a green space.
