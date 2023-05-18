The Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund is having a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for cats June 21.
The cost of $85 includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed.
To get on the list, visit LCARF.com, print an application, and mail with a check or money order for $85, payable to The Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, and mail it to P.O. 8514, New Castle, PA 16107. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.