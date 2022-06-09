The Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund is having a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for cats July 20.
Cost is $75, which includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed.
Visit LCARF.com to print an application. Send the completed application along with a check or money order for $75 to make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
