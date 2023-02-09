Youngstown State University students from Lawrence County were named to the fall semester president’s and dean’s lists.
Recognized for 4.0 grade-point averages and on the president’s list were:
Bessemer: Samantha Huston and Amber Izzo.
Edinburg: Anton Donghia and Diana Lurtz.
Ellwood City: Reece Wilson.
New Bedford: Sara Ruth.
New Castle: Baker Al Azaideh, Sarah Baka, Laura Bowden, Ryan Bowden, Tiffany Bromley, Austin Browne, Alexandra Bucker, Sophia Bupp, Kylee Chrastina, Kaitlyn Cochenour, Frank Conti, Anthony DoVidio, Katie Farrington, Quinn Hilton, Riley Hilton, Kyle Kassi, Michael Knis, Vincent Krasinski, Emma Kroner, Austin Lisowski, Raegan Litrenta, Matthew Mincher, Matthew Nativio, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Rayna Pfalz, Sophia Reider, Hayley Reno, Joseph Rogan, Rena Shaffer, Ronald Shirilla, Adriana Staph, Lindsay Stephens, Addilae Watts and Sydney White.
New Wilmington: Dylan Batley, Maggie Grebenz, Hunter Lynch, Jenna Martineau, Alexander Ramirez and Joshua Sanders.
Pulaski: Ashlynn McAllen, Ciara Wagner and Madison Wigley.
Volant: Samuel Bevilacqua and James Reed.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin.
Those with GPAs of at least 3.4 and named to the dean’s list were:
Bessemer: Brianna Anderson, Samantha Huston, Nicole Nero, Emily Vero, Amber Izzo, Olivia McKenna and Mya Monaco.
Edinburg: Ashley Hepler, Callista Micco, Anton Donghia, John Ostapowicz and Grace Whiting.
Ellwood City: Reece Wilson.
Enon Valley: Natalie Rudesill.
Hillsville: Hannah Gallagher.
New Bedford: Sara Ruth.
New Castle: Baker Al Azaideh, James Timmerman, Dante Haering, Madison King, Sarah Baka, Jacob Winters, Darrin Smith, Ashley Kohnen, Kyle Kassi, Jesse Wright, Matthew Mincher, Vionna Vincent, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Tiffany Bromley, Kaitlyn Cochenour, Michael Knis, Anthony DoVidio, Ronald Parkonen, Victoria Kobbe, Sophia Reider, Riley Hilton, Joseph Rogan, Frank Conti, Jordyn Olson, Jacob Aromando, Ryan Bowden,
Madyson Boyd, Austin Browne, Alexandra Bucker, Kylee Chrastina, Quinn Hilton, Kelli Huffman, Austin Lisowski, Raegan Litrenta, Jacob Owoc, Rayna Pfalz, Ashley Rand, Hayley Reno, Michael Sandora, Ronald Shirilla, Adriana Staph, Te’asia Stewart, Courtney Upham, Jacob Staph, Montana Eliser, Morgan Farley, Katie Farrington, Alexis Hiler, Emma Kroner, Gianna Memo, Brady Moorhouse, Nora Paraska, Rena Shaffer, Brett Tyree,
Juleeann Viggiano, Vincent Krasinski, Nina Reider, Jaedon Snyder, Sydney White, Mary Baka, Laura Bowden, Sophia Bupp, Patrick Copple, Domenick Data, Madeline Kassi, Jenna Kirkpatrick, Connor Montgomery, Matthew Nativio, Anthony Presnar, Ross Quimby, Nicholas Rzodkiewicz, Alexa Senich, Jacob Sizer, Kayla Sprumont, Lindsay Stephens, Aleigha Toy, Addilae Watts, Ezriana Williams, Karrington Mcknight and Michael Wells.
New Wilmington: Maggie Grebenz, Alexander Ramirez, Joshua Sanders, Jenna Martineau, Alexander Papa, Bella Vass-Gal, Alexis Lambert, Dylan Batley and Hunter Lynch.
Pulaski: Ciara Wagner, Isaac Smith, Matthew Kinkela, Rose Redfoot, Ashlynn McAllen, Madison Wigley and Maranda Callahan.
Volant: James Reed, Samuel Bevilacqua and Gerald Litzenberg.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin.
West Pittsburg: Ryan Hunyadi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.