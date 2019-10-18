“First Snow,” a chapbook of 30 original poems by Wurtemburg resident Lynda McKinney Lambert, will be published in January.
Lambert retired from Geneva College, where she was a professor of fine arts and humanities. In 2007, she suffered a sudden, profound vision loss. With intense rehabilitation training at the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation School in Pittsburgh, she was able to resume her life as a professional artist and author, using technologies for the blind as well as new ways of working.
Retirement from teaching opened the door for her to write full time. She explores the themes of landscape, mythology, pilgrimage, passage of time, memory, fine arts and literature in her writing. In addition, she still creates fiber art in River Road Studio, which is exhibited in art shows.
In addition to her pending chapbook, which is being published by Finishing Line Press, Lambert also is the author of “Star Signs; New and Selected Poems,” “Walking by Inner Vision: Stories & Poems” and “Concerti: Psalms for the Pilgrimage.”
“First Snow” may be ordered online at www.finishingline.press.com. It is scheduled to be published Jan. 3. The cover art features a photography taken by Lambert as she walked her two dogs in a snow-covered landscape along the banks of the Connoquenessing Creek near her home.
Lambert’s web site is www.lyndalambert.com, and she blogs at www.lllambert363.blog.
