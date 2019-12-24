Local woman wins TV show's ugly sweater contest

Roxann Gunn works at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.
And apparently, anyone who is into ugly sweaters could learn a thing or two from her.
Each year, Lockley has an Ugly Sweater Day, during which Gunn and co-worker Linda Hartman have a friendly competition to see who can outdo the other. This year, Gunn seems to have claimed top honors.
Gunn was not only the winner of the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Holiday Sweater Photo Contest — her selection was announced Friday on the show — but she also was featured on WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh by reporter Chandi Chapman.
“I enjoy making original, eye-catching sweaters,” Gunn said. “ My children always laugh at my creations, but they aren’t laughing now!”
The third Friday of December has been designated as Ugly Sweater Day. Ugly Sweater Day encourages people to wear ugly sweaters in public with pride for charity events. On this day, participants get in the holiday spirit and flaunt those ugly holiday sweaters they are too embarrassed to wear in public.
