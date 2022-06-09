Westminster College students from Lawrence County received their degrees May 14 while local residents were also named to the school's spring dean's list.
Earning diplomas during the May 14 commencement ceremony were:
•Edinburg: Angelesa Desatnik, bachelor's in accounting; and Abigail Westcott, cum laude with a bachelor's in neuroscience.
•Ellwood City: Machaela Danko, bachelor's in music performance; Michael Ace, cum laude with a bachelor's in mathematics; Nicole Mackenstein, magna cum laude with a bachelor's in biochemistry; Adam Saunders, magna cum laude with a bachelor's in accounting and finance; and Kathryn Tomak, bachelor's in mathematics.
•Enon Valley: Marcella Dias, magna cum laude with a bachelor's in accounting.
•New Castle: Katie Cipriani, bachelor's in sociology; Julia Jenkins, bachelor's in English; Annalynn Lalama, bachelor's in psychology; Jacob Merkel, bachelor's in fine arts; Matthew Costello, cum laude with a bachelor's in accounting; Emily Gagliordi, bachelor's in biology; Nathan Kraus, bachelor's in finance; Mario Manos, bachelor's in business administration; Hannah Meeks, bachelor's in biology; Andrew Perry, bachelor's in computer science; Noah Pollio, summa cum laude with a bachelor's in biology and All-College Honors; Maxwell Reamer, magna cum laude with a bachelor's in finance; Jessica Fellion, magna cum laude with a bachelor's in nursing; Frank Antuono, bachelor's in sports management and business administration; Antonio Porras, bachelor's in accounting; Kaitland Schrantz, magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration; William Abraham, bachelor'sdegree in business administration; and Anna Lutz, bachelor's in biology.
•New Wilmington: Kristen Balczon, summa cum laude with a bachelor's in early childhood and special education; Tyler Cohen, bachelor's child and family studies; John Karson, bachelor's in individual interdisciplinary; and Vincent Giles, bachelor's in marketing and professional sales and sports management.
•Volant: Braden Minteer, magna cum laude with a bachelor's in environmental science; and Tanner Smith, cum laude with a bachelor's in mathematics.
Local students named to the spring dean's list with grade-point averages of at least 3.6 were:
•Edinburg: Abigail Westcott.
•Ellwood City: Sara Bubb, Natalie Maine, Shawn Redmond, Machaela Danko, Nicole Mackenstein and Adam Saunders.
•New Castle: Joseph Antuono, Aidan Johnston, Emma Little, Victoria Shultz, Alexis Shiderly, Brooke Atkins, Mia Greco, Shae-Lynn Quinn, Lindsey Wheaton, Adrienne Anzalone, Katie Cipriani, Matthew Costello, Jessica Fellion, Emma Gurley, Julia Jenkins, Nathan Kraus, Mackenzie Latess, Mario Manos, Noah Pollio, Maxwell Reamer and Taylor Wacikowski.
•New Wilmington: Elena Marttala, Anna McGinnis, Emily Huff, Asia Morgenstern, Aya Zaanoune, Jessica Huff, Camryn Marshall, Alexander Mullen, Kristen Balczon, Tyler Cohen, John Karson and Michael Tripp.
•Pulaski: Gianna Lepore.
•Volant: Taylor Dlugozima.
•Wampum: Alexa Ransom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.