Local teen wins DYW scholarship

Lawrence County resident Lydia Ubry was awarded a $1,000 cash scholarship for receiving the National Panhellenic Conference/NPC Foundation Award during the first night of preliminary competition at the 64th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.
This award is given to a local participant who does not participate at the National Finals program.
Historically, the competition has taken place in its founding city of Mobile, Alabana.
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the competition was conducted virtually and showcased in a free, three-night online broadcast at DYWNationalFinals.com.
The program hosted a special viewing party for their volunteers and supporters on June 26 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, where the competition typically occurs.
Destiny Kluck of Georgia was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021 and presented with a $30,000 cash scholarship. Emma Neal of North Carolina was named first runner-up and Annie Zhu of Arizona was selected as second runner-up.
Over $132,000 in cash scholarships were awarded during the three-day virtual competition.
