Six Lawrence County students were winners of Veterans of Foreign Wars patriotic essay contests sponsored at the local level by New Castle VFW Post 315.
For the Voice of Democracy contest, this year’s theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?” Students in grades nine through 12 participated by writing an essay and recording it on a flash drive.
This year’s local Voice of Democracy winners were Madelynn Hanna of New Castle High School, first; Madylin McCommons of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School, second; and TyKara Cummings of New Castle, third.
For the Patriot’s Pen contest, the theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” This contest is open to students in sixth through eighth grade.
Winners were Ashley Yulieny Urena Fernandez of New Castle, first; Chloe Stalnecker of New Castle, second; and Ava Buck of New Castle, third.
In both contests, prizes and scholarships are awarded at the post, district, state and national levels. The top award is $5,000 for Patriot’s Pen, and there is a $30,000 grand prize for the national Voice of Democracy winner.
Post 315 presented the winning students with their awards Nov. 22 at New Castle High School.
Each first-place winner received $100 while second- and third-place finishers got $75 and $50 respectively presented by VFW Post 315 commander Richard Putnam.
The VFW Post 315 Auxiliary essay committee consists of Catherine Jennings, chairwoman; and Gail Newtzie, co-chairwoman.
The New Castle students were advised by teachers Jeff Shaftic and Michael Spelich.
