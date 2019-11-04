Youngstown State University has awarded scholarships for excellence to more than 1,000 students new to the school for this fall semester.
Local awardees include:
•Zachary Cameron, a New Castle High School graduate, who was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
•Kyle Kassi, a Union Area High School graduate who is studying STEM technology and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Luciano Rizzo, a Union graduate who is studying pre-business and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Joshua Gelsomini, a New Castle graduate who was awarded a Deans’ Scholarship.
•Jesse Wright, a Laurel High School graduate who is studying pre-nursing and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Matt Mincher, a Laurel graduate who is studying history and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Vionna Vincent, a Shenango Area High School graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Owen Waller-Ellis, a New Castle graduate who is studying forensic science and was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
•Mykalyn Pasquarello, a Laurel graduate who is studying pre-business accounting and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Emily Adamczyk, a Laurel graduate who is studying business economics and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Jacob Alley, a Mohawk Area High School graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Tiffany Bromley, a Mohawk graduate who is studying pre-dental hygiene and was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
•Tucker Ayles, a Mohawk graduate who is studying STEM technology and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Kaitlyn Cochenour, a Neshannock High School graduate who is studying business administration and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Anthony DoVidio, a Neshannock graduate who was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
•Ronald Parkonen, a Neshannock graduate who was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•John Bussard, a New Castle graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Victoria Kobbe, a New Castle graduate who is studying pre-dental hygiene and was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
•Sophia Reider, a New Castle graduate who is studying Spanish and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Riley Hilton, a Neshannock graduate who was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Joseph Rogan, a Laurel graduate who was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Samantha Huston, a Mohawk High School graduate who is studying forensic science and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Tanner Stanley, a Mohawk graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Leila Haag, a Mohawk graduate who was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
•Reece Wilson, an Ellwood City Lincoln High School graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Kaitlyn Navolio, an Ellwood City Lincoln graduate who is studying physics astronomy and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Spencer Mason, an Ellwood City Lincoln graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Joseph Leslie, a Mohawk graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a Red and White Scholarship.
•Alexander Ramirez, a Wilmington Area High School graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a Trustees’ Scholarship.
•Erik Richardson, a Wilmington graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Joshua Sanders, a Wilmington graduate who is studying engineering at YSU and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•Jenna Martineau, a Wilmington graduate who is studying biology and was awarded a Deans’ Scholarship.
•Matthew Kinkela, a Wilmington graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
•James Reed, a Wilmington graduate who is studying engineering and was awarded a Deans’ Scholarship.
•Patricia McMillin, an Ellwood City Lincoln graduate who is studying physics astronomy and was awarded a President’s Scholarship.
