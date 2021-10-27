Three Lawrence County students have received 2021 Carson Scholarships.
They are Cora Garrett, a fifth-grader at New Wilmington Elementary School; Maitlyn Assegai, a sixth-grader at St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage; and Montana Pastore, a senior at New Castle High School.
Cora Garrett also was The Maureen Yaw Endowment 2021 recipient, while Maitlyn Assegai received the The Rosalia "Lilly" Costa-Clarke Memorial Award.
The Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities. Scholarship winners receive the honor of being named “Carson Scholars” and are awarded an Olympic-sized medal and a trophy for their school to celebrate their accomplishments.
Previous winners of Carson Scholarships are eligible to reapply for Carson Scholar Recognition annually.
Locals who received that honor for the 2020-21 school year were Emily Borroni, 2021 graduate, Lincoln High; Drave Davis, eighth grade, Lincoln; Samuel DiCaprio, 2021 graduate, Lincoln; Macy Gardner, seventh grade, Wilmington Elementary; Julia Germond, 2021 graduate, Neshannock High; Aliyah Jeckavitch, sixth grade, Wilmington; Maya Jekavitch, eighth grade, Wilmington; Gabrielle Kalantzis, sophomore, Lincoln; Jordan Keller, eighth grade, Lincoln; Hayden Slade, junior, Lincoln; and Victoria Walters, 2021 graduate, Mohawk High School.
The Carson Scholars Fund supports two main initiatives: The Carson Scholars Program and The Ben Carson Reading Project.
The scholarship program awards students who have embraced high levels of academic excellence and community service with $1,000 college scholarships. The Ben Carson Reading Project provides funding to schools to build and maintain Ben Carson Reading Rooms – warm, inviting rooms where children can discover the joy of independent leisure reading.
The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 to address the education crisis in the United States by now-retired, world-renowned Johns Hopkins Pediatric Neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson and his wife, Candy. The two read a research study that showed U.S. students ranked No. 21 out of 22 countries, and next to the bottom of the list in science and math.
The Carsons felt compelled to take action. They believed that if children could be taught early to excel, they would stay motivated and have a higher chance of educational success later in life. The Carson Scholars Fund was built on these principles.
The first scholarships were awarded in 1996, and now, more than 500 scholarships are awarded annually.
