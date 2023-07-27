Local students have been to the spring president’s and dean’s lists at Youngstown State University.
Those earning a 4.0 grade-point average and named to the president’s list include:
Bessemer: Samantha Huston, Nicole Nero, Emily Vero and Brianna Anderson.
Edinburg: Diana Lurtz, Anton Donghia, Angelina Retort and Belita Rubante.
Ellwood City: Reece Wilson and Kaylee Franzen.
New Castle: Jesse Wright, Matthew Mincher, Madyson Boyd, Laura Bowden, Ryan Bowden, Yazan Suleiman, Anthony DoVidio, Hayley Reno, Samantha Joki, Arlyn Vantassel, Sydney White, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Vincent Krasinski, Kyle Kassi, Aaron Adamo, Sophia Bupp, Katie Farrington, Michael Sandora, Tiffany Bromley, Jordyn Olson, Michael Knis, Stephanie Riddle, Addilae Watts, Adriana Staph, Amy Moses, Jered Shaffer, Mary Baka, Sarah Baka, Jeffrey Shaftic, Austin Browne, Emma Kroner, Austin Lisowski and Riley Hilton.
New Wilmington: Bella Vass-Gal, Alexander Ramirez, Dylan Batley, Gia Gregory and Jenna Martineau.
Pulaski: Maranda Callahan, Isaac Smith, Matthew Kinkela and Madison Wigley.
Volant: James Reed and Samuel Bevilacqua.
Named to the dean’s list with GPAs of at least 3.4 were:
Bessemer: Brianna Anderson, Samantha Huston, Nicole Nero and Emily Vero.
Edinburg: Belita Rubante, Gianna Retort, Travis Butch, Anton Donghia, Victoria Micco, John Ostapowicz, Logan Kaminski and Angelina Retort.
Ellwood City: Reece Wilson, Spencer Mason, Kaylee Franzen and Andrew Palmer.
Hillsville: Hannah Gallagher.
New Bedford: Sara Ruth.
New Castle: Baker Al Azaideh, James Timmerman, Arlyn Vantassel, Harlie Marks, Dante Haering, Sarah Baka, Darrin Smith, Ashley Kohnen, Kyle Kassi, Jesse Wright, Matthew Mincher, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Tiffany Bromley, Michael Knis, Anthony DoVidio, Robert Fundoots, Ronald Parkonen, Victoria Kobbe, Riley Hilton, Megan Shaner, Frank Conti, Jordyn Olson, Aaron Adamo, Jacob Aromando, Ryan Bowden, Madyson Boyd, Austin Browne,
Kylee Chrastina, Selena Everly, Quinn Hilton, Austin Lisowski, Raegan Litrenta, Rayna Pfalz, Ashley Rand, Hayley Reno, Michael Sandora, William Shaffer, Jeffrey Shaftic, Ronald Shirilla, Adriana Staph, Courtney Upham, Jacob Staph, Jacob Caravella, Katie Farrington, Samantha Joki, Emma Kroner, Dante Mangieri, Gianna Memo, Brady Moorhouse, Amy Moses, Ava Moses, Kalynne Muchicko, Dominick Natale, Nora Paraska, Stephanie Riddle,
Rena Shaffer, Juleeann Viggiano, Jonathan Orrico, Vincent Krasinski, Nina Reider, Jaedon Snyder, Sydney White, Tamya Alvarado, Mary Baka, Laura Bowden, Sophia Bupp, Patrick Copple, Emon Holmes-Stephenson, Marcus Hooker, Madeline Kassi, Jenna Kirkpatrick, Connor Montgomery, Matthew Nativio, Ross Quimby, Jacob Sizer, Kayla Sprumont, Yazan Suleiman, Addilae Watts, Ezriana Williams, Michael Wells and Jered Shaffer.
New Wilmington: Alexander Ramirez, Joshua Sanders, Jonathan Gregory, Jenna Martineau, Bella Vass-Gal, Dylan Batley, Gia Gregory, Hunter Lynch and Sydnee Ward.
Pulaski: Ciara Wagner, Isaac Smith, Matthew Kinkela, Dylan Haines, Madison Wigley and Maranda Callahan.
Volant: Jason Balash, James Reed, Samuel Bevilacqua and Gerald Litzenberg.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin.
West Pittsburg: Ryan Hunyadi.
