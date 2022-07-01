Students from Lawrence County were named to the spring semester president’s and dean’s lists at Youngstown State University.
On the president’s list with 4.0 grade-point averages were:
Bessemer: Emily Vero and Samantha Huston.
Edinburg: Anton Donghia and Alyssa Micco.
Ellwood City: Michaela Magnifico and Reece Wilson.
Enon Valley: Kaitlyn Hoover.
Hillsville: Taylor Tomb.
New Castle: Baker Al Azaideh, Diana Anastasia, Sarah Baka, Ryan Bowden, Madyson Boyd, Tiffany Bromley, Abigail Chapman, Kylee Chrastina, Frank Conti, Carly DiPietro, Anthony DoVidio, Katie Farrington, Robert Fundoots, Riley Hilton, Samantha Joki, Kyle Kassi, Matthew Mincher, Amy Moses, Nora Paraska, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Sophia Reider, Hayley Reno, Stephanie Riddle, Rena Shaffer and Jesse Wright.
New Wilmington: Jenna Martineau, Alexander Ramirez, Joshua Sanders and Jonah Weisman.
Pulaski: Allyson Conner.
Volant: James Reed.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin.
West Pittsburg: Zach Jordan.
Named to the dean’s list with GPAs of at least 3.4 were:
Bessemer: Samantha Huston, Amber Izzo, Olivia McKenna, Nicole Nero and Emily Vero.
Edinburg: Anton Donghia, Alyssa Micco and Gianna Retort.
Ellwood City: Brinly Haley, Allison Lynn, Michaela Magnifico, Spencer Mason and Reece Wilson.
Enon Valley: Kaitlyn Hoover, Joseph Leslie, Natalie Rudesill, Ryan Torrence and Hunter Verenski.
Hillsville: Taylor Tomb.
New Bedford: Sara Ruth.
New Castle: Emily Adamczyk, Baker Al Azaideh, Jacob Alley, Diana Anastasia, Jacob Aromando, Sarah Baka, Emily Bentkowski, Michael Borcherding, Ryan Bowden, Madyson Boyd, Tiffany Bromley, Dominique Carbon, Abigail Chapman, Kylee Chrastina, Kaitlyn Cochenour, Frank Conti, Carly DiPietro, Anthony DoVidio, Morgan Farley, Katie Farrington, Jawna Fobes, Tyler Francis, Robert Fundoots, Quinn Hilton, Riley Hilton, Kelli Huffman, Samantha Joki, Kyle Kassi, Madison King, Brandon Kirkpatrick, Michael Knis, Vincent Krasinski, Austin Lisowski, Christopher Litrenta, Raegan Litrenta, Dominic Lynn, Anthony McCauley, Gianna Memo, Matthew Mincher, Amy Moses, Jacob Owoc, Nora Paraska, Ronald Parkonen, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Rayna Pfalz, Ashley Rand, Sophia Reider, Nina Reider, Hayley Reno, Stephanie Riddle, Joseph Rogan, Rena Shaffer, Mariah Shepherd, Jarod Smith, Darrin Smith, Jaedon Snyder, Sydney Stalnecker, Adriana Staph, Jacob Staph, Adam Telesz, Courtney Upham, Vionna Vincent, Sydney White, Jacob Winters and Jesse Wright.
New Wilmington: Ryan Byler, Maggie Grebenz, Jonathan Gregory, Alexis Lambert, Jenna Martineau, Alexander Ramirez, Joshua Sanders, Bella Vass-Gal and Jonah Weisman.
Pulaski: Katelyn Barnhart, Allyson Conner, Matthew Kinkela, Ashlynn McAllen, Rose Redfoot, Ciara Wagner and Madison Wigley.
Volant: Samuel Bevilacqua, Gerald Litzenberg and James Reed.
Wampum: Alliya Allwine and Patricia McMillin.
West Pittsburg: Ryan Hunyadi and Zach Jordan.
