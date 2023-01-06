Westminster College has named Lawrence County students to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students honored for earning a 3.6 or higher grade-point average include:
Edinburg: Taylor Harman.
Ellwood City: Angelina Nardone, Samuel DiCaprio, Ryan Gibbons and Natalie Maine.
New Castle: John Quahliero, Bryan Roselli, Ryan Roselli, Aidan Johnston, Katelynn McCurdy, Alexis Shiderly, Aislinn Andrews, Braydon Gardner, Adrienne Anzalone, Brooke Atkins, Marina Felasco, Mia Greco, Mackenzie Latess, Shae-Lynn Quinn, Taylor Wacikowski and Lindsey Wheaton.
New Wilmington: Haley Bittel, Hannah Bittel, Adrienne Offutt, Marco Gambino, Elena Marttala, Anna McGinnis, Asia Morgenstern, Talia Morgenstern, Michael Tokar, Jessica Huff, Camryn Marshall, Alexander Mullen and Michael Tripp.
Pulaski: Gianna Lepore.
Volant: Benjamin Williams.
Wampum: Kyla Servick, Wesley Yeager and Alexa Ransom.
