Lawrence County residents were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Westminster College.
Recognized for achieving a 3.6 or higher grade-point average were:
Bessemer: Sierra Cerezo.
Ellwood City: Ryan Gibbons and Natalie Maine.
New Castle: Katelynn Blatt, Devin Mong, Landree Noviello, Aislinn Andrews, Alaina Cantakis, Aidan Johnston, Russell Kwiat, Emma Little, Katelynn McCurdy, Alexis Shiderly, Victoria Shultz, Adrienne Anzalone, Brooke Atkins, Marina Felasco, Mia Greco, Emma Gurley, Robert King, Shae-Lynn Quinn, Jonathan Shaffer, Lindsey Wheaton and Aya Zaanoune.
New Wilmington: Haley Tatum, Hannah Alcorn, Jeffery Hinderliter, Adrienne Offutt, Anna McGinnis, Asia Morgenstern, Talia Morgenstern, Michael Tokar, Jessica Huff, Camryn Marshall, Cherise Schultz and Michael Tripp.
Pulaski: Melissa Graham and Gianna Lepore.
Volant: Benjamin Williams.
Wampum: Kyla Servick, Wesley Yeager and Alexa Ransom.
