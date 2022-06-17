Lawrence County residents were among the nearly 1,600 students awarded degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement.
Local graduates include:
Edinburg: Joel Perry, master of business administration.
Ellwood City: Michaela Magnifico, bachelor’s in nursing.
Enon Valley: Hunter Verenski, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; Kaitlyn Hoover, bachelor’s in merchandising; and Michael Harding, bachelor’s in finance.
Hillsville: Taylor Tomb, bachelor’s in education.
New Castle: Alleya Wagner, bachelor’s in nursing; Alexander Pherson, bachelor’s in business administration; Christopher Litrenta, bachelor’s in accounting; Carly DiPietro, bachelor’s in mathematics, bachelor’s in industrial and systems engineering and certificate in data analytics; Diana Anastasia, bachelor’s in nursing; Emily Bentkowski, bachelor’s in general studies; Evoughn Reed, bachelor’s in social work; Faithann Kohser, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Jason Roeder, master of business administration;
Jarod Smith, bachelor’s in computer science; James Humphrey, bachelor’s in nursing and bachelor’s in psychology; Kyria Micaletti, master’s in special education; Loganne McGowan, master’s in social work; Michael Borcherding, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; Mariah Shepherd, associate’s in medical laboratory technology; Mark Slinn, bachelor’s in electrical engineering; Raymond Stewart, bachelor’s in criminal justice and certificate in homeland security; Randy Fabian, associate’s in information technology; Shane King, bachelor’s in civil engineering; Sydney Stalnecker, bachelor’s in English; and Sean Corcoran. bachelor’s in criminal justice.
New Wilmington: Jonah Weisman, bachelor’s in chemical engineering; Olivia Bordonaro, bachelor’s in business administration and certificate in leadership; and Ryan Byler, bachelor’s in accounting.
Pulaski: Allyson Conner, bachelor’s in education; Brian Friedrich, doctorate in materials science and engineering; and Leah Tekac, bachelor’s in communication studies.
Volant: Carissa Renninger, master of business administration; and Phillip Kapcewich, master of business administration.
