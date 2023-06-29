Local residents were among the more than 1,500 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement.
Students from New Castle include: Sarah Baka, bachelor’s in industrial and systems engineering; Emily Bentkowski, certificate in data analytics; Josh Demarco, bachelor’s in finance; Anthony DoVidio, bachelor’s in exercise science; Jeffrey Elliott, master’s in nursing; Robert Fundoots, bachelor’s in hospitality management; Nathan Hando, bachelor’s in electrical engineering; Riley Hilton, bachelor’s in chemical engineering;
Kyle Kassi, bachelor’s in computer science; Victoria Kobbe, bachelor’s in dental hygiene; Ashley Kohnen, bachelor’s in forensic science; Christopher Litrenta, master of accountancy;
Julian Medina, bachelor’s in communication studies; Matthew Mincher, bachelor’s in history; Brady Moorhouse, associate’s in electric utilities technology; Constantin Padure, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; Mykalyn Pasquarello, bachelor’s in accounting;
Connor Pfalz, bachelor’s in mathematics and certificate in data analytics; Ashley Rand, bachelor’s in general studies; Stephanie Riddle, bachelor’s in nursing; Joseph Rogan, bachelor’s in business administration;
Megan Shaner, bachelor’s in psychology; Darrin Smith, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; James Timmerman, bachelor’s in biological sciences; Vionna Vincent, bachelor’s in finance; Jacob Winters, bachelor’s in computer science; and Jesse Wright, bachelor’s in nursing.
Other Lawrence County graduates include:
Bessemer: Samantha Huston, bachelor’s in education.
Edinburg: Diana Lurtz, bachelor’s in accounting; Callista Micco, bachelor’s in psychology; and Gianna Retort, bachelor’s in business administration.
Ellwood City: Kendra Gagliano, master’s in business leadership; and Reece Wilson, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering.
Enon Valley: Joseph Leslie, bachelor’s in electrical engineering.
New Bedford: Sara Ruth, bachelor’s in criminal justice.
New Wilmington: Ryan Byler, master of accountancy; Jonathan Gregory, bachelor’s in information technology; Jenna Martineau, bachelor’s in biological sciences and certificate in geospatial science and technology; and Alexander Ramirez, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering.
Pulaski: Matthew Kinkela, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; Rose Redfoot, bachelor’s in art; and Isaac Smith, bachelor’s in civil and construction engineering technology.
Volant: Sophie Marino, master of social work; and James Reed, bachelor’s in civil engineering.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin, bachelor’s in physics and astronomy.
