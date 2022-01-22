Local students were among those awarded degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s fall commencement.
New Castle residents graduating and their degrees include: Alaysia Reno, bachelor’s in criminal justice and certificate in forensic science; Chanceler Partin, bachelor’s in criminal justice and certificate in homeland security; James DiMuccio, bachelor’s in business administration and a certificate in leadership; Chai’h Andrews-Carter, bachelor’s in business administration and certificate in leadership;
Cheyanne Singer, associate’s in civil and construction engineering technology; Sierra Ellis, bachelor’s in psychology; Kacey Copple, bachelor’s in communication studies; Nicholas Quattro, bachelor’s in information technology; Robert Mielcusny, bachelor’s in hospitality management; George Dudich, bachelor’s in exercise science; Frank Innocenzi, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Mitchell Cialella, bachelor’s in criminal justice;
Nicholas Jackson, bachelor’s in information technology; Jumana Taftaf, bachelor’s in information technology; Olivia Wilt, bachelor’s in merchandising; Nico DeCristoforo, bachelor’s in finance; Jacob Voland, bachelor’s in business administration; Alexis Vanasco, bachelor’s in early childhood education; and Traci Nuzzo, bachelor’s in nursing.
Also graduating were Matthew McConahy of Hillsville, bachelor’s in information technology; and New Wilmington residents Shannon Jones, bachelor’s in Spanish, and Megan Gagliano, bachelor’s in nursing.
