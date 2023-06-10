Local residents were among the 217 students awarded diplomas at Westminster College during the 169th commencement ceremony on May 13.
New Castle residents and their degrees include: Adrienne Anzalone, graduated magna cum laude, bachelor’s in early childhood and special education; Brooke Atkins, graduated cum laude, bachelor’s in early childhood and special education; Marina Felasco, bachelor’s in nursing; Braydon Gardner, bachelor’s in biochemistry; Mia Greco, graduated summa cum laude with all-college honors, bachelor’s in biology;
Emma Gurley, bachelor’s in criminal justice studies; Erika Hoover, bachelor’s in sports management; Brandon Hunsinger, bachelor’s in computer information systems; Ian Jackson, bachelor’s in history; Miguel Joseph, bachelor’s in biochemistry; Robert King, bachelor’s in strategic communication and social media; Mackenzie Latess, graduated magna cum laude, bachelor’s in early childhood and special education;
Mark Mangino, bachelor’s in professional communication and leadership; McKayla McCaslin, bachelor’s in criminal justice studies; Shae-Lynn Quinn, bachelor’s in nursing; Jonathan Shaffer, bachelor’s in nursing; Jonathan Sibeto, bachelor’s in environmental science; Nicholas Treloar, bachelor’s in business administration; Taylor Wacikowski, bachelor’s in business administration and human resource management; Lindsey Wheaton, graduated magna cum laude, bachelor’s in biology; Bailey Pilch, bachelor’s in criminal justice studies; and Shay Stanley, bachelor’s in English.
New Wilmington graduates include: Ayla Griffin, bachelor’s in fine art; Jessica Huff, graduated magna cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing; Camryn Marshall, graduated summa cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing; and Michael Tripp, graduated magna cum laude, bachelor’s in computer science and mathematics.
Other Lawrence County residents earning degrees include: Luca Botti of Ellwood City, bachelor’s in sports management; Katie Magee of Pulaski, bachelor’s in political science; Emilie McGill of Volant, bachelor’s in fine art; and Alexandra Schultz of Volant, bachelor’s in neuroscience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.