Local students attending Butler County Community College this spring have graduated and earned honors.
Graduates include: Valerie Carbone of Edinburg; Ellwood City residents Gabrielle Davis, Alyssa Donley, Aliya Garroway, Scarlett Hazen, Morgan Hooker, Emma Reese, Olivia Reese, Noah Sye, Tanner Tomak and Amanda Wemette; New Castle residents Amanda Cilli, Kayla Conway, Marissa Goclano, Sydney Kolas, Liam Kosior, Nathan Maxwell, Ethan Olayer, Alexander Pagley, Michael Prestopine, Nick Russo, Serena Sokoloski and Paige Wearing; Amanda Beers of New Wilmington; and Jack Landis, Brody Newman and Rebecca Woloszyn of Wampum.
Those named to the president’s list with grade-point averages of 3.75 or higher include: Ellwood City residents Daniel D’Itri, Scarlett Hazen, Matthew Lamenza, Sarah Leasure, Amanda Leist and Ruth Shindledecker; New Castle residents Halaena Blakley, Christin Buchanan, Brittany Fragola, Sydney Kolas, Liam Kosior, Adison Lenz, Angelena Lombardo, Alexander Pagley, Terence Rice, Sean Scott and Matthew Shanor; Amanda Beers of New Wilmington; and Rebecca Woloszyn of Wampum.
On the dean’s list with GPAs of 3.5 to 3.74 are: Valerie Carbone of Edinburg; Ellwood City residents Sophia Linville, Anna Marie Otlowski and Mollie Street; New Castle residents Lucas Cummings, Gianna Orrico, Joshua Pallerino, Christopher Preston and Ashley Warsing; and Joseph Allegro of West Pittsburg.
