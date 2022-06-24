Lawrence County residents were among those graduating from Butler County Community College.
Local students were also named to president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.
The graduates were: Jennifer Cassandro and Emmalee Hindman of Ellwood City; Dana Alfasatleh, Adrienne Antuono, William Baker, Tanai Brothers, Heather Doan, Christina Hilke, Cameron Mellott, Derrick Norris, Angelina Pagley, Latasha Phillips, Miranda Sadler and Kayla Sprumont of New Castle; Gia Gregory, Kaily Priester and Luke Shah of New Wilmington; Heather Gathers of Pulaski; Skylar Bowers and Wade Sutton of Volant; and Chelcy Gordon of Wampum.
On the president’s list with grade-point averages of 3.75 or higher were: Lindsey Westcott of Edinburg; Scarlett Hazen, Brandi Johnston, Kaylin Kingston and Carson Lordi of Ellwood City; Jacob Abraham, Adrienne Antuono, Evan Bass, Rachel Black, Christian Cater, Matthew Costello, Sydney Kolas, Jason Kraner, Kayla Lemanski, Nathan Maxwell, Cameron Mellott, Brett Nesbitt, Michael Prestopine, Kayla Sprumont and Brooke Waters of New Castle; Rebecca Scears and Wade Sutton of Volant; and Brody Newman and Rebecca Woloszyn of Wampum.
Named to the dean’s list with GPAs of 3.5 or higher were: Cory Brown and Madison Callen of Bessemer; Tygue Comperatore and Emmalee Hindman of Ellwood City; Gage Crews, Madison Deal, Abigail Granato, Christina Hilke, Melissa Kolodziej, Liam Kosior, Shawn McClenahan, Rebekah Shoaf and Brandy West of New Castle; Gia Gregory and Theresa Sanchez of New Wilmington; and Bryce Martin of Volant.
