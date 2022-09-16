Two Lawrence County high school seniors were chosen as 2023 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
Micah Shelenberger of Wilmington Area High School and Hayden Slade of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School were among the more than 16,000 students honored in the 68th annual program.
Recognizing students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, the National Merit Scholarship Program selects semifinalist honorees based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists represent less than one percent of high school seniors.
The chosen students now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million, which will be awarded next spring.
To become a finalist, semifinalists must submit an application detailing their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
