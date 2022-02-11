Kelly Green of New Castle has been named Rotary District 7280’s Servant Leader Scholar and has received a $5,000 scholarship.
Green, who was sponsored for the award by Rotary Club 89 of New Castle, is majoring in accounting with a minor in management at Mercyhurst University.
The award — bestowed by a district that extends from Erie to Cranberry and from the Ohio line to Dubois — is presented annually to a college sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student who demonstrates exceptional leadership, service experience and aptitude. The selection committee considers a student’s leadership experience, community service, academic achievement and financial need in determining the award recipients. Winners define the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” for a new generation.
“I deeply respect and admire the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ “ Green said. “I am dedicated to making a difference and helping others through servant leadership, which is why I have made a long-term commitment to high-impact service with the Erie City Mission.
“Connecting with urban youth and mentoring them to be leaders has been rewarding for me, but this financial award will help me complete my education and continue to make a difference in my community. After graduation, I plan to continue my career in the nonprofit sector and commit my life to servant leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.