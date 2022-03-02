The artwork of two Westminster College seniors is currently being showcased in the senior capstone exhibition “Mycology and Still Life,” running through April 1 in the Foster Art Gallery.
Jake Merkel, a fine art major from New Castle, is sharing his series of autobiographical still life drawings in graphite and charcoal.
Works by Lindsey Rutledge, an individual interdisciplinary major from Pittsburgh, combine her interest in biology and art with a focus on mycology — the study of fungi.
The capstone is a senior-level course within the major designed to provide an opportunity for students to work independently with Westminster fine art faculty to assess their cumulative body of work and make appropriate adjustments to prepare a professional art portfolio.
The Foster Art Gallery is located in Patterson Hall on Westminster’s campus and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
