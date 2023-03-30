Lead sponsors for the third annual “Oneness” are helping to ensure that this event will be a fun and successful day.
The event is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave.
The UPMC Foundation, The Caroline Knox Foundation, The Hoyt Foundation Discretionary Fund and The Cathedral Foundation have joined in “Oneness” as lead sponsors to bring a free and welcoming event for all of Lawrence Country families. It is the goal of this event to show local families a healthy, happy and fun way to celebrate together in uniting the community.
Other sponsors include Gary Joseph, State Farm Insurance; Klafters Inc.; McGonigles Ambulance Service ; Wampum Hardware; The Haney’s Foundation; Lowes Store No. 1130; New Castle Dale and Michele Perelman.
The oneness Committee also recognizes the support of Teniqua Booker and the New Castle News.
With the support of the New Castle Transit Authority and The New Castle Area School District Superintendent Richard Rossi, the New Castle school board and Dawn Mozzocio, event-goers can park at the rear of New Castle High School hat day, and have free transportation to and from the Cathedral, starting at 1:30 p.m. and continuing until 5:30 p.m..
Also part of the festivities will be a family-friendly Arts and Craft adventure sponsored by the Hoyt Center for the Arts, with a gift bag filled with surprises that include free raffle of items from local restaurants and merchants, and program information on other community events held throughout the year in Lawrence County.
The lobby portion of the event will also feature a huge “Cookie Table” with all nut-free cookies and some that are gluten-free as well. These are being donated by clubs, organizations and community groups.
Entertainment will include music performed by The New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars, directed by Justin Bryan, and a picture Gallery of Lawrence County Honorees who grew up here, created amazing lives for themselves, whether here or out in the world, and who fulfilled the dream that tells all Lawrence countians “You can get there from here.” Guest speaker Debra McCloskey Todd, the first female chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and graduate of Ellwood City High School, exemplifies this dream.
Along with pictures of each year’s newest honorees is a banner listing more than 100 Lawrence County residents who have lived here, learned here and achieved great successes.
Other activities include Story Tellers Judge Dominick Motto, Slippery Rock University Provost Ursula Payne and community leaders Mitzila and William Hogans; musical presentations by the Mohawk High School Choir under the direction of Justin Addicott; and the Westminster College Concert Choir under the direction of Dr. Ryan Keeling.
Families and community neighbors are encouraged to go to onenessunited.org to see information about the event and to upload family pictures to be added to a video of the community shown during the event.
“Oneness” is all about coming together as a community. It is a concept and a project created to celebrate our community and to honor our diversity as we come together in a positive atmosphere where we as neighbors communicate and share ourselves and our history in action and conversation.
