Middle and junior high students from Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV schools recently competed in the K’Nex STEM Design Competition.
The competition was held March 22 at the Laurel School District.
Students in grades four and five, and six through eight, competed in different competitions. There were 37 teams from schools in Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties, with Laurel, New Castle, Union and Wilmington representing Lawrence County.
MIU IV educational consultant Diane McGaffic said the design challenge began in 2010 with the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, but has since grown to a statewide competition with more than 5,000 students competing each year.
Students were asked to use K’Nex toy pieces to build a “prototype” to solve an environmental issue such as climate change or pollution.
“Each year, in the fall, students are given a challenge. They have until March/April to design a prototype in response to the challenge,” McGaffic said. “Along with a prototype, the teams will need to create a blueprint, a design notebook, and a presentation.”
Wilmington gifted support teacher Sara Telesz said one of Wilmington’s groups used K’Nex to design a solar-powered boat that could take the trash out of the oceans, rivers or lakes using a conveyor belt.
The group consisted of sixth graders Patrick Tennant, Zoë Wilson and Cooper Krantz and fifth grader Clayton Stephens.
“The group was required to keep a design notebook, take inventory of their pieces and come up with a budget,” Telesz said. “They presented for about five minutes to a judge who was able to ask questions and provide feedback to the kids. It was a great learning experience.”
The Lakeview Area School District won for grades four and five, while the Grove City Area School District won for grades six through eight.
Grove City College best robotics hub Director Brandon Zimmerman, University of Akron chemical engineer graduate Juliana McGaffic and chemical engineer Avery Dennison were special judges.
