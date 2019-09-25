Local Penn State Extension plans Ag Encounter

Penn State Extension Lawrence County will host its annual Ag Encounter on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Approximately 900 fourth-grade students from the public and private schools in Lawrence County will participate. They will rotate through 12 stations at which educators will teach them about local agriculture and livestock.
Students will learn about agriculture in Lawrence County, its place as the leading industry in the county and the various steps get the food from the farm to their table.
Along with learning, that farming is a specialized business, that preconceived stereotypes of farmers no longer exist and that farmers need to have various roles on their farms: accountant/bookkeeper, manager, technician, scientist and laborer.
The 12 workstations through which the students will rotate are Vegetables; Fruits, Soil/Water; Forestry; Poultry; Sheep; Swine; Beef; Dairy; Bees; Meet the Farmer and Grains. Slippery Rock dairy farmer Richard Kind, who has passed away, was the founder of this event.
Special thanks goes out to the following who help make this event possible and success: Marburger Dairy, T & M Hardware, Beaver/Lawrence Farm Bureau, Dawson’s Orchards, the local FFA Chapters, Union Area Student Council, Lawrence County Fair, and the many presenters who give their time.
For more information, contact Christine Sherman, administrative support assistant, Penn State Extension Lawrence County at (724) 654-8370 or by email at cms663@psu.edu,
