The Lawrence County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association awarded scholarships to four recent high school graduates from four local high schools.
The winners were announced at the chapter’s annual Freshman Sendoff picnic last week in Pearson Park. Each student received $500.
Parents and students were invited to the event to hear about how to prepare their freshmen for their first year at Penn State. Scholarship recipients must be Penn State University-bound to the main campus or branch campuses.
Those receiving the awards are:
•Marissa Lunn — A Laurel High School graduate, Marissa attained a 4.433 grade point average her senior year and an SAT score of 1110, ranking 6th out of 86 students in her class. Her extracurricular activities throughout high school included track and field, the school musical, journalism club, conservation club and the marching band auxiliary team. She was captain of the flag line team, stage manager for the theater program and manager of the musical for the past three years. She has been a lifetime member of 4H in the equestrian club, conservation club and photography clubs. Marissa plans to attend Penn State’s Beaver campus.
•Shane Clark — A graduate of Mohawk High School, Shane’s grade point average was 4.12 and he earned an SAT score of 1130. Shane had been a member of the school’s FFA chapter and of Lawrence County 4-H, and is one of five youth who planned a 4-H conference in Western Pennsylvania. He has attended both 4H and FFA conferences and is the fifth generation to operate the family farm.
Shane volunteers at a local coffee shop and has been on three church mission trips to St. Albans, West Virginia, and Hannibal, Missouri, to help flooding victims in those locales.
He plans to attend Penn State with a major in agricultural business, and aspires to work in the agronomy field and continue to run his family farm.
•Joshua Bruce — A Shenango High School graduate, Joshua ended his senior year with a grade point average of 4.55, having scored 1460 on his SATs. At school he participated in track and field, cross country and many school service organizations such as Peer Leadership and National Honor Society. He participates in Boy Scouts of America and has earned the Eagle Scout Award.
His future plans include a double major in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering. He hopes to study abroad, join the Penn State choir and become involved with Eclipse.
•Mariah Vogus — A graduate of New Castle High School, Mariah earned a grade point average of 4.49 and an SAT score of 1130. She has participated in cross country, robotics, Eco Team, Ski Club and Ellwood Specialty Steel’s Engineering Day. She enjoys volunteering for the St. Vitus food drive and for places affiliated with veterans, such as Stand Down and VFW.
Vogus plans to atend Penn State’s Behrend Campus in Erie as a chemical engineering major.
