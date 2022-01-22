New Castle resident Bob Sparks is preparing for the worldwide release of two album projects.
The first album, “In The Groove,” is a collection of songs that Sparks wrote and recorded in his home studio. “In The Groove” combines the music styles of blues, rap, neo soul, instrumental, Latin and R&B music. The release date was Friday.
The second release is Sparks’ new single, “Dance Oh My Soul.” The single will be released Feb. 4. It is a rap-style song that incorporates live instrumentation. No samples or drum machines were used to record this song. The song utilizes drums, double bass, guitar, Ebow guitar, Rhodes, Moog Synth and a string section.
“I want to be an influence on the community in a positive and creative way,” Sparks said. “There are too many negative messages that are being presented to young people and our society. Not only do I want to give a positive message in the songs and the rap that I perform and write, but I also want to encourage young people to learn how to play an instrument. This can help them be creative in a positive and productive way.”
Building community is important to Sparks and what he writes about in his music. Keeping kids off of the streets and providing ways in which they can discover their gifts and abilities to use them as productive members of society.
The albums are a part of Dr. Phat Productions. Distribution is through United Masters. The will be vailable on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and many other digital downloads and streaming platforms.
Sparks is a guitarist, producer, arranger, rapper and singer. Bob also plays various instrument. He grew up in Sandusky, Ohio, and started his music career at 14 years old. He worked his first studio session at 17 years old, and has worked as a touring musician and a session guitarist.
After having children, Sparks did not tour but would play the occasional weekend gig. He would still play as a studio musician. When his children were older, Bob started writing and producing. Then he began his career as a solo artist as well as a session artist and producer.
Bob relocated to New Castle and has now set up shop to do his work in the New Castle community
“I am looking forward to see how this journey will go in helping the community,” he said.
