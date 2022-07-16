Ten months ago, Joan Paswell lost her daughter to a condition that she believes few are aware of.
“Laura Paswell was a cardiac sonographer,” Paswell shared in a social media post. “She was age 37. She developed DRESS syndrome after taking an antibiotic for a tooth infection in May 2021. She died from complications of DRESS syndrome in September 2021.
“We are sharing this information to increase awareness about DRESS syndrome, in hope to save lives.”
Paswell has been spearheading a social media push this week in advance of National D.R.E.S.S. Syndrome Day, observed annually on July 16 to raise awareness of the condition.
According to dresssyndrome.org, “D.R.E.S.S., also referred to as DIHS (Drug Induced Hypersensitivity Syndrome), is a delayed, life-threatening hypersensitivity drug reaction that can cause severe organ dysfunction, may involve viral reactivation and result in long-term complications. It occurs from taking one of over 50 medications — anticonvulsants and antibiotics being the top offenders.”
While considered uncommon, the website adds, DRESS has a mortality rate of more than 10 percent and it is estimated to occur in approximately 1 in every 1,000 to 10,000 drug exposures. Stopping the offending drug is essential, the website says, but “the immune response may continue long after, wreaking havoc on multiple organs and eventually causing autoimmune conditions.”
According to the website, symptoms can vary, but the first signs of DRESS are typically fever and wide-spread, itchy rash. This is often followed by facial swelling and possibly the shedding of skin. Organ failure is the primary cause of fatalities with DRESS, and multi-organ involvement is a hallmark of the condition.
The DRESS Syndrome Foundation was created in honor of Isabel McKinney and Hannah Szakacsy, who lost their lives to DRESS Syndrome at the ages of 16 and 17 years old. Both girls were prescribed antibiotics for acne (Bactrim and Minocycline) from which they developed and eventually died from complications of DRESS, according to the website.
For more information about the syndrome, visit dresssyndromefoundation.org.
