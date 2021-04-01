Local man's book explores 'Real Love'

New Castle’s Harry A. Flannery has written a book exploring love.
“What Is Real Love? Researched and Answered” contains anecdotes and personal letters that Flannery penned more than 50 years ago, reflecting the feelings of tenderness, warmth, passion and unconditional affection, regardless of good times and hardships.
The book also reveals the strengthening power that becomes the glue that keeps a couple together.
According to a news release, “reading (Flannery’s) book will make readers renew or reinforce one’s faith in love, while examining the different literature, history and ancient writings about love. In fact, readers will learn whether their love is real.”
Flannery holds five degrees, including Juris Doctor from Ohio Northern University College of Law and a Master of Laws (in taxation) from Boston University School of Law. A former associate editor of the Pittsburgh Legal Journal, he has published more than 40 articles in national, state and local periodicals. He also authored four previous books.
“What Is Real Love?” is available on the web sites of Barnes and Noble and Amazon.
