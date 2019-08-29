A local retired teacher has written a book focusing on the Cold War era.
"The Other Oswald," by Gary HIll, explores the world of counterintelligence during the Cold War — in particular, the shadowy figure of Lee Harvey Oswald and his intelligence clone, Robert Edward Webster, who were used as espionage “dangles.”
According to information provided by Hill, Oswald and Webster were consistently confused by the Soviets, FBI and even those who knew them.
"Their saga is a wilderness of mirrors. On the chessboard of the Cold War, these pawns were sacrificed in a game that put the world in check during the missile crisis and set the stage for the final act, the end of Camelot. The final move a checkmate by coup d etat'."
The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon. Its scheduled release date is April 15, 2020.
Hill has spent 50 years of his life researching the Cold War in general and the assassination of JFK specifically. He has appeared on talk shows, published articles, and given lectures on the topic.
His substantial JFK library consists of hundreds of books, articles and pictures and thousands of documents obtained from the CIA, FBI, Military and NARA via the Freedom of Information Act. He has interviewed witnesses and published articles in local newspapers and journals such as The Fourth Decade and JFK/Deep Politics Quarterly and local newspapers such as the Cranberry Journal and New Castle News.
He was a charter member of the Citizens for the Truth of the Kennedy Assassination, Cyril Wecht's Coalition on Political Assassinations and JFK Lancer. He is listed in the Master Researcher Directory.
The book's preface is by Bill Simpich, a civil rights attorney in the San Francisco Bay area. He is on the board of directors of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, an organization focused on the study of documents related to the 1960s assassinations, Watergate, and Iran-Contra. His book, State Secret, deals with Oswald and Webster's defection.
The foreward is by Dr. Walt Brown, a former special agent of the Justice Department. He received his Ph.D. in American History from the University of Notre Dame. He was also an adjunct professor of American History at Ramapo College, New Jersey.
He is the author of "The People v. Lee Harvey Oswald" and "Treachery in Dallas." He is also the editor of JFK/Deep Politics Quarterly.
