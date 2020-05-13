Local man honored for support of National Guard

A New Castle man is being recognized for his support of the National Guard.
Fred Fair has been chosen to receive the prestigious James M. Roche Spirit of Volunteerism Award, which is the highest award given by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program. Fair’s selection was announced by the National ESGR Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. However, a presentation date has not been scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Roche award is named for James M. Roche, who served several years as the ESGR national chair after retiring as chief executive officer and chairman of the board at General Motors Corporation. Roche once noted that “Anybody who achieves a top position in an organization owes a debt of some kind. If you have a talent and you have your health, you should help others.”
Fair was nominated for the honor by Pennsylvania State Chair Wes Craig for having served ESGR through his 32-year contribution to the state committee, service members, community and employers.
“Fred Fair is an exemplary ESGR volunteer and fully exemplifies the tenets of the James Roche award,” Craig said. “He is truly deserving of this high honor. It is an honor to serve with him and I am pleased to recommend him for this award.” Craig will present the award during the state committee’s annual conference.
Since joining the Pennsylvania committee in 1998, Fair has the honor of being the longest continuing serving committee member and one who has served in numerous positions, including: 17 years as the Northwest Area chair; 14 years as an active ombudsman; 13 years as the Military Outreach chair; and 11 years as the Pennsylvania Vice Chair. His service in the various duty positions overlapped and his accumulated service time includes 361 volunteer hours of employer outreach, 218 hours of military outreach, 414 hours of training along with many hours as an ombudsman in the last four years.
Fair served in the Army and Army Reserve for over 30 years, retiring as the command sergeant major Command for the 99th Army Reserve Command. As a citizen soldier, he put his experiences to good use as he worked to support service members on the Guard and Reserve. He served for many years as an Army Reserve Ambassador and used that platform to increase awareness of ESGR and its mission. In his civilian career, he worked as a plant foreman in the steel fabrication industry while still serving as a soldier and then an ESGR volunteer.
ESGR, a Department of Defense office, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within the Department of Defense.
