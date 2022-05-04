All libraries will be closed May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
New Castle
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. May 16.
The Friends of the New Castle Public Library will meet at 11 a.m. May 9. The Friends is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. The Friends operate the Book Cellar. New members are always welcome. Dues are $10 per year. The 2021 Friend of the Year, an award given for outstanding service for literacy in the community, was awarded to Carol Colaizzi and Mitch Olszak.
Susan Hogelman, author of "Inside the Simple Life: Finding Inspiration Among the Amish," will have a presentation and book signing at 6 p.m. May 23 at the library. Hougelman, who provides Amish tours in New Wilmington, will bring Amish items with her that participants can see and touch. Copies of her book will also be for sale.
Book Talk meets at 9:30 a.m. June 6 to discuss "This is Happiness" by Niall Williams. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, to register.
Join adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon the first and third Fridays of the month. Every skill level is welcome.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. May 9. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song, and, of course, stories, meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild, for socialization and constructive play, immediately follows.
Virtual storytimes take place at 10 a.m. Mondays. Check www.ncdlc.org for Zoom information.
Pre-K Explorers Outdoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Participants will explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesdays: May 10 at Scotland Meadows Park, May 17 at C. J. Long Spartan Park, May 24 at Farrell Avenue Playground and May 31 at Ewing Park.
Storytime at the Amphitheater in New Wilmington, hosted in collaboration with the Fresh Marketplace, takes place at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Cinco de Mayo Crafternoon takes place at 3:30 p.m. May 5.
LEGO Build Club school-age children and teens meets at 1 p.m. May 7. Bring a build from home or use the library’s LEGOs to build a creation. Children under 12 must have a parent/guardian present.
Family Night is at 6 p.m. May 10.
Family PJ Story Night takes place at 6 p.m. May 24. Author Bob Perrotta will read his book "The Path: Joey’s Night-time Adventure."
The Book Cellar offers used books, CDs, DVDs and other items. All proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
F. D. Campbell
The F. D. Campbell Memorial Library is selling tickets for a chance to win a $500 prize. Tickets are available at the front desk. The winner will be pulled on June 20.
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions. Their next meeting is at 9 a.m. May 14. The Friends will be hosting their annual spring fling fundraiser at 10 a.m. May 21.
The library’s annual book sale is May 16-21.
Adult craft night on May 17 features a hanging LED garden globes with ivy. Cost is $15 per person. Registration is required and can be done by visiting fdclibrary.org.
FDC book club meets at 3 p.m. May 24.
The grab-n-go craft for children is Popsicle stick picture frame available at the library while supplies last.
Storytime is at 1 p.m. May 5 and 19.
Kids Art Night at 5:30 p.m. May 12 features the creation of a tissue paper flower scene. Registration is required at fdclibrary.org.
Ellwood City
STEM Saturday for children is at 10 a.m. May 14.
Hooked on Books meets at 4 p.m. May 5.
Classics Book Group meets at 6:30 p.m. May 9.
Twenty-Something Book Group meeting takes place at 7 p.m. May 10.
Food 4 Thought Book Group is at 4 p.m. May 12.
Afternoon Book Group gathers at 1:30 p.m. May 17.
Just You and Me Book Group meets at 6 p.m. May 24.
The Veterans’ Outreach Program takes place between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 25.
All programs are virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Outreach
Destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator, contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
