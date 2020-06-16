A local Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
The event will feature food, entertainment and vendors. According to a post on the First Presbyterian Church Facebook page, money raised during the day “will be used to directly impact the community and revitalize and build local playgrounds within neglected communities in low income areas.”
A Go Fund Me page for the event is available at https://tinyurl.com/ya9rwlfe
