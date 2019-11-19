Local insurance agent collecting toy drive donations

Allstate agency owner Brian Prossen is teaming up with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to spread holiday cheer.
From now until Friday, Dec. 6, community members are encouraged to stop by his agency to donate new, unwrapped toys for local children in need. Prossen joins hundreds of Allstate agency owners throughout the Northeast in serving as a donation drop-off site this year, including 99 in Pennsylvania. Thanks to the volunteerism of participating agencies, Toys for Tots will receive a $40,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grant to help even more children this holiday season.
“As an Allstate agency owner, I have the opportunity to help local families and make our community a better place,” Prossen said. “Partnering with Toys for Tots is one of the ways that I’m able to do that. The campaign has become a well-loved tradition for my agency. I encourage community members to stop by my office by Dec. 6 to donate to this great organization.”
Over the last five months, Allstate and Toys for Tots have worked closely to organize this multi-state donation drive. Together, they have rallied communities across the Northeast to give back to families in need.
“We are very pleased to work with Allstate for the third year in a row,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “The community service goals of Allstate agencies certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With the generous support of The Allstate Foundation, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is one of thousands of organizations this year that will receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofit where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing youth empowerment, domestic violence, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.
The Brian Prossen Allstate Agency is located at 3100 Wilmington Road, New Castle. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment. Contact Brian Prossen and his team to schedule a donation drop-off at (724) 658-1588 or BrianProssen@Allstate.com.
