The author of a book about the history of Moraine State Park will be presenting seven programs during the park’s 50th anniversary observance.
Moraine opened on May 23, 1970. Portersville resident Polly Shaw, part of the Moraine 50th Committee, will welcome the public to educational events before, on and after the actual anniversary date.
The first of these , “Industries of Moraine State Park,” is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the DCNR Region 2 Conference Room on Park Road, which comes off Route 528 just north of the Route 422 interchange. The program will look at oil and coal, as well as the iron furnaces and lime kiln associated with McConnells Mill State Park.
The rest of Shaw’s schedule is as follows.
1 to 3 p.m. March 24, DCNR Region 2 Conference Room — The program addresses Dr. Frank W. Preston and his life work that led to the creation of Moraine State Park. There also will be a photo tour of Preston Park, the site of his Preston Laboratories and home.
6:30 to 8 p.m. May 23, Shelter 7 (next to the Owlet Gift Shop at McDanel’s Landing) — “Creating the State Park” looks at the idea and how it was developed to become today’s Moraine State Park. Plans are to have the new wayside exhibit celebrating Dr. Preston open at this time.
9 a.m. to noon June 4 — Bus tour of the North Shore with retired state geologist Gary Fleeger. Seating is limited, and there will be a cost to defray the cost of the bus rental.
June 11 — Participants will sit on the dam that created Lake Arthur, using historic photos to examine its construction.
July 16 — Bus tour of South Shore along with retired state geologist Gary Fleeger.
1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 — Western Allegheny Railroad, Region 2 office.
