People Concerned for the Unborn Child of New Castle is sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life on Jan. 24.
The bus will leave the Lawrence Village Plaza on Ellwood Road at 4:45 a.m. that day, and return at 1 a.m. Jan. 25. Cost is $60 per adult, and $40 for students. There is financial help available for anyone not able to afford the cost.
For anyone unaware of the purpose of this trip, the March for Life is one way to communicate strong opposition to the passage of Roe vs. Wade in 1973, which has resulted in the termination of over 60 million babies’ lives before they had a chance to be born.
For more information, call Sue Deasy at (724) 866-5675.
